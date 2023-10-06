'Explosion' Heard Near Nuclear Facility Of Pak Army In DG Khan; Visuals Show Firefighters, Ambulances Rushing For Help

A sound resembling an explosion was reported on Friday in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan, in the vicinity of the government's atomic energy department that is controlled by its army.

The effects of the "blast" were reported to have reverberated up to approximately 50 kilometers from the location.

As of now, the exact causes of this explosion remain unknown. In 2012, terrorists associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban had issued threats to destroy this nuclear facility. Since then, this nuclear facility has been under stringent security measures. Pakistan also maintains a stockpile of uranium in Dera Ghazi Khan. The nuclear center established in Dera Ghazi Khan is Pakistan's largest. Official confirmation of this explosion is still pending.

Visuals posted on social media showed firefighters, ambulances and police vans rushing towards the alleged spot of the blast.

This incident comes just 48 hours after two suicide bombings occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a few hours of each other, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 65 lives.

In Balochistan, the detonation occurred in close proximity to a mosque when a suicide bomber activated his explosives near a police vehicle, where individuals had assembled for a procession commemorating the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad. Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the blast occurred within a mosque.