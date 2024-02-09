Pakistan Election Results 2024: The Top Winners & Losers

Pakistan Election Results 2024: Top Winners & Losers |

Votes are still being counted in Pakistan after Thursday's general election which was marred by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown. Early results is a mix bag of the obvious and surprises both. The polling process in Pakistan concluded on February 8 for the 2024 general election. The voting in Pakistan started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote According to the Election

Here's a look at the key leaders in Pakistan and how the election results are treating them

Nawaz Sharif

As per reports, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) won 12 seats. Provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said that independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had won 8 seats. Nawaz Sharif secured victory in NA-130 constituency with 171024 votes,

Maryam Nawaz

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz secured victory in Lahore's PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes



Shehbaz Sharif

Former prime minister and brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in NA-123 seat by garnering 63,953 votes. Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in the Lahore PP-158 seat by receiving 38,642 votes while independent candidate Yousuf Ali was runner-up with 23,847 votes.

Hamza Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif's son Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif won his seat with 105960 votes from Lahore's NA-118 seat. According to unofficial results received from all polling stations, Hamza Shehbaz secured victory against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza, who received 100,803 votes

Gauhar Ali Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Gauhar Ali Khan has succeeded in winning from his seat. Gauhar Khan had submitted his claim from Buner seat. Gauhar Khan is also Imran Khan's lawyer.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently leading from the NA-127 Lahore constituency. As per his party, he has acquired over 5,000 votes. The young PPP leader is facing off against PML-N’s Attahullah Tarrar, PTI-backed Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas.

Asif Ali Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari wins from Shaheed Benazirabad by 146,989 votes.

Talha Saeed

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed lost his election from Pakistan's Lahore, Pakistan media reported.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is in jail and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was barred from Thursday's election, so his supporters contested as independents.

Pakistan's National Assembly consists of 336 seats. A total of 266 are decided through direct voting on election day, while 70 reserved seats are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house. A party needs 133 seats for a simple majority. The voting took place in 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly. The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859, ARY News reported. However, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91 due to the death of the candidate.