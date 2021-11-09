e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed inaugurates rebuilt Hindu temple in Karak

In December 2020, a mob led by a local cleric and others had attacked the temple and demolished it completely.
IANS
IANS

IANS

New Delhi: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed inaugurated the rebuilt Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which was attacked and completely destroyed last year, on the occasion of Diwali and felicitated the community on the festive occasion, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Monday, Justice Gulzar said that the Supreme Court has always taken steps to protect the rights of minorities and it would continue to do so in the future, the report said.

He highlighted that according to the Constitution, the Hindu community has the same rights as people of other religions, the report said.

The CJP observed that everyone loves their holy places and no one has the authority to harm anyone's religious place.

He further said the Supreme Court assures minorities protection of their religious freedom and termed it a duty under the Constitution to provide protection to minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and PTI leader Ramesh Kumar said he is grateful to the Chief Justice for taking timely notice of the Karak incident.

The maintenance of temples is the primary responsibility of the Evacuee Property Trust Board, he added.

Kumar went on to say that if four other historic temples are reopened in Pakistan, thousands of Hindus would be able to visit them and this would improve the country's image in the world, the report said.

He also announced holding a conference to dispel a negative impression built against the minorities.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
