Pakistan: Brexit can provide trade, overseas jobs

Islamabad: Brexit can provide an opportunity for Pakistan in trade and overseas employment, Islamabads High Commissioner to Britain Nafees Zakaria has said. "There has to be a proper market study about demands and gaps (in the UK) after Brexit," Zakaria told Dawn news on Friday.

"This is where an opportunity for Pakistan would arise. We are looking what is available in Pakistan that could be useful here." The envoy gave the example of how Pakistan's surplus human resources could benefit the UK, which will look to fill jobs. "It's not just specific to any one particular segment. The jobs could be for doctors, nurses, IT professionals etc."

He added that Pakistani commodities can become useful in the UK when demand for competitively-priced items increases.