Pakistan: 9 policemen killed, several wounded in suspected suicide bombing in Balochistan; visuals surface

The incident took place on the Kambri bridge in Balochistan’s Bolan area, bordering the Sibi and Kachhi borders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Pakistan: 9 policemen killed, several wounded in suspected suicide bombing in Balochistan | File

A suspected suicide bomb blast killed nine policemen and wounded another 15 in southwest Pakistan on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

The nine police personnel belonged to the Balochistan Constabulary.

The incident took place on the Kambri bridge in Balochistan’s Bolan area, bordering the Sibi and Kachhi borders, according to reports from the Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

As per initial reports, the incident was a suicide attack, however detailed inquiries are being made into the incident.

Area has been cordoned

The area has been cordoned off and a search is ongoing, the report said.

The Balochistan Constabulary (BC) is a division of the provincial police force that provides protection at major events and sensitive locations such as jails.

The blast comes on the heels of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

