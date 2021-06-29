Pakistan: 10 cylinder blasts take place in Lahore's Barkat market

Multiple cylinder blasts took place on Tuesday at Lahore's Barkat Market, days after a terror attack in the city killed three people, ARY News reported. According to rescue sources, the gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot.

"So far 10 cylinders have exploded," they said, adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident. At least 12 vehicles and multiple shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage.

The rescue, police, and district administration have cordoned off the surrounding area and efforts are underway to douse the fire, reported ARY News.