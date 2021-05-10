Pak Prez allows use of EVMs in general elections

Islamabad

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has promulgated an ordinance to allow the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in general elections, a statement from his office said.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, the President made an amendment in the Election Act of the country, making the Election Commission of Pakistan responsible for procurement of the EVMs, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the ordinance, the President also allowed overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in the general as well as by-elections of the country in the future.

"The commission shall with the technical assistance of the National Database and Registration Authority or any other authority and agency shall enable overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote during general elections in their country of residence," said the amended Election Act.

The cabinet approved the amendments in the ordinance for the voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and the use of EVMs earlier this month.

Earlier, the law allowed extending voting rights, the use of electronic voting and biometric verification machines as a pilot project in by-elections, which would now be used for general elections in 2023.