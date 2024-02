Pak Election 2024: Rawalpindi Commissioner Admits Rigging Under His Watch, Resigns In Protest; Watch Video

Amid the federal government formation hitting a stalemate in Pakistan after a fractured general election mandate, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities, especially rigging, The News International reported.

According to the report, the Commissioner held a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in which he tendered his resignation, saying that he had done injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division.

He admitted that "rigging" took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it.

"We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin," he claimed and surrendered himself before the police.

"I apologize to the returning officers of my division," he said, adding that his subordinates were crying about what they were directed to do.

#BREAKINGNEWS The first major resignation on election rigging in Pakistan. Commissioner Rawalpindi resigned and said that, I converted the lead of 50,50 thousand votes and Declared the losers as a winner. The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commission of… https://t.co/43XFNvK1zd pic.twitter.com/Tto9EoKbXA — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) February 17, 2024

Official claims to have attempted suicide

Chattha claimed that even today the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers.

"We wronged the country...I should be executed in Rawalpindi's Kachehri Chowk," he lamented.

Stressing that he was under pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, the official revealed that he even attempted suicide this morning, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has rejected the allegation of rigging by the senior official.

Political stunt to harm credibility of election: Minister

Speaking to Geo News, Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that this is neither a revelation nor a confession of the crime, this is a claim and an allegation to harm the credibility of the elections.

He said that he strongly rejects the allegations made by Chatta.

Mir said that the person who talks about suicide can only be a psychopath, adding that Chatta was heading towards retirement on March 13.

"A few weeks before his retirement, he is making a political stunt. I think he wants to pursue a political career," he added.

When asked about the claims Chatta made about people working under him crying on the day of the elections, Mir said that the media did not see anyone crying.

"The things he is saying, can a normal person make these claims? Especially a person who is appointed to a commissioner's post. Why did he not come out on the day of the election when all of this was happening? Why did he remember this 10 days after the elections?" he questioned.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has said that "stabbing the country in its back does not let" him sleep.

"I should be punished for the injustice I have done and others who were involved in this injustice should also be punished," he told reporters in Rawalpindi.

PTI protest not allowed in Islamabad

Meanwhile, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announcement to protest demonstration in the capital, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission to hold protests on Saturday, as reported by ARY News.

The administration rejected the PTI's application, maintaining that demonstrations cannot be allowed given Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which is in force in the capital city.

Further, the administration has also asked the citizens to avoid getting involved in any political gathering, according to Geo News."Islamabad police should take action against those participating in the protest demonstration," it added.

The Imran Khan-led party PTI called for nationwide protests today against "rigging" in the 2024 general elections.