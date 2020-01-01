Oz fires: 7 dead, over 200 homes destroyed

Canberra: At least seven people died in the devastating bushfires that engulfed the Australian state of New South Wales since Monday , police said on Wednesday.

The latest fires, which raced towards the coast this week, have also destroyed more than 200 homes, BBC reported.

With conditions easing slightly, a major road that was closed in Victoria was reopened on Wednesday for two hours to allow people to leave.

However, many of the people remain in fire-hit areas - in one town, police dropped off 1.6 tonnes of drinking water by boat.

Meanwhile, Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires.

Navy ships and military aircraft were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.