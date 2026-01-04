'Over 150 Aircraft, 20 Launch Sites, Bombers...': US Military Leaders Reveal Details Of Nicolas Maduro Capture In Venezuela - Video | X @RapidResponse47

Washington: Senior US military leaders laid out new details of the overnight operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, describing a meticulously planned, multi-domain mission that involved air, sea, cyber, and intelligence assets operating in tight coordination across the Western Hemisphere.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine's Statement

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said the operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, was carried out “during the darkest hours of January 2nd” and followed months of preparation and rehearsal. “This was an audacious operation that only the United States military could do,” Caine said.

According to Caine, the mission was conducted in support of the Department of Justice to apprehend “two indicted persons, Nicolas and Cecilia Maduro,” and involved cooperation among US intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and all branches of the armed forces.

“Our interagency work began months ago,” Caine said, adding that the operation was built on decades of experience integrating “complex air, ground, space, and maritime operations.”

More than 150 aircraft were involved, launching from 20 different land and sea bases across the Western Hemisphere. “Bombers, fighters, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, rotary wing” aircraft were airborne, Caine said, along with remotely piloted drones providing additional coverage.

As the extraction force moved toward Venezuela, helicopters flew at low altitude to avoid detection. “The helicopters took off with the extraction force and began their flight into Venezuela at 100 feet above the water,” Caine said.

He said US forces layered capabilities from Space Command and Cyber Command to create a secure pathway into Caracas, while fighter aircraft from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Air National Guard provided protection overhead.

“As the force began to approach Caracas, the joint air component began dismantling and disabling the air defense systems in Venezuela,” Caine said, noting that the primary goal was to protect the helicopters and ground forces and ensure their safe return.

The helicopters reached Maduro’s compound at 1:01 a.m. Eastern Time. Caine said the apprehension force moved “with speed, precision, and discipline” to isolate the area and secure the targets. The force came under fire during the operation, but responded in self-defense. “One of our aircraft was hit but remained flyable,” he said.

Maduro and his wife were taken into custody without any US fatalities. “With no loss of US life,” Caine said, the force successfully exfiltrated and returned to sea, with both detainees transferred to the USS Iwo Jima.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the operation as a demonstration of American military capability and resolve. “A massive joint military and law enforcement raid flawlessly executed by the greatest Americans our country has to offer,” Hegseth said.

“Our adversaries remain on notice,” he added. “America can project our will anywhere, anytime.”

Hegseth said the operation reflected what he called “peace through strength,” adding that US forces displayed “coordination, stealth, lethality, and precision” throughout the mission.

Caine said US forces remain in the region at a high state of readiness. “There is simply no mission too difficult for these incredible professionals,” he said.

