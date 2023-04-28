 Operation Kaveri: 8th batch of Indian evacuees received in Jeddah
Calling it a daring and complex rescue, V Muraleedharan informed that evacuees of this batch were located in the vicinity of the Sudanese Capital Khartoum, from where the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces erupted.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Jeddah: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received the eighth batch of 121 Indians at the Jeddah airport evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan. This batch also included the family members of the Indian Embassy officials, MoS wrote on Twitter.

"A daring rescue! 8th batch of 121 Indians arrived at Jeddah by IAF C 130 J from Wadi Seidna, Sudan. This evacuation was more complex as the location is in vicinity of Khartoum. Family members of our Embassy Officials were also part of this group. Warm welcome. #OperationKaveri," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Calling it a daring and complex rescue, Muraleedharan informed that evacuees of this batch were located in the vicinity of the Sudanese Capital Khartoum, from where the violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces erupted.

Received 7th batch of evacuees at Jeddah

Earlier, on Thursday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan received rescued Indians from Port Sudan at Jeddah under 'Operation Kaveri'.

A total of 135 passengers were onboard the IAF C-130J aircraft that landed in Jeddah from Port Sudan."Delighted to receive 7th batch of stranded Indians at Jeddah from Port Sudan, 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J aircraft," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

INS Teg, anti piracy patrol, diverted to Operation Kaveri

Informing of the evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals from Port Sudan, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday saying the Indians left for Jeddah on a flight.

"7th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan. 135 passengers onboard IAF C-130J flight leave for Jeddah under #OperationKaveri," Bagchi tweeted.

Continuing with the rapid mobilisation of naval and air assets for a quick and safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan, INS Teg on Anti Piracy patrol was diverted to Port Sudan, to help with the evacuation process. INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

Sudan civil war

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country. (ANI)

