OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Marries Best Friend 'Ollie' In Intimate Ceremony; Know Everything About His Partner Oliver Mulherin

Sam Altman, the CEO of the prominent AI research lab OpenAI and former president of Y Combinator, exchanged vows with his partner Oliver Mulherin in an intimate ceremony held in Hawaii. Taking place on January 10th, 2024, the event was characterised by its low-key nature. The guest list was limited to a select group of close family and friends, and the ceremony unfolded in proximity to Altman's residence on the island.

Known affectionately as Ollie among friends and to the groom, Oliver Mulherin has generally maintained a low profile. His connection with Altman is described as a deeply rooted friendship, providing mutual support through various life ventures. On their special day, Altman and Ollie presented a unified front, donning casually coordinated attire with matching white shirts, light beige pants, and white sneakers—a symbolic representation of their companionship.

Opting to make their cherished moment public, the couple shared a heartfelt Instagram post. In the caption, Ollie expressed, "married my best friend and love of my life."

Congratulations poured in from numerous well-known figures, including Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with tech entrepreneurs Zen Matoshi, Alexandr Wang, Shervin Pishevar, Adrian Aoun, and the tech social media personality known as prayingforexits.

About Oliver Mulherin

Outside the corporate sphere, Sam Altman's personal life got closely connected with Oliver Mulherin, an Australian programmer, forming a predominantly private partnership. Their public appearance together occurred last year at a White House dinner hosted in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gathering also saw the presence of other influential couples such as Satya and Anu Nadella, as well as Sundar and Anjali Pichai.

Oliver Mulherin, a software engineering graduate from the University of Melbourne, delved into various AI projects during his university years, with a specific focus on language detection and games. However, his primary expertise lies in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), leading him to join the IOTA Foundation, an open-source coding organization, in 2018.

In a candid interview with New York Magazine in September, Altman revealed that he and Mulherin share a residence on Russian Hill in San Francisco during weekdays. On weekends, they retreat to a 25-year-old renovated house located on a private ranch in Napa, California. Altman mentioned his vegetarian lifestyle, contrasting it with Mulherin's affinity for cows. The couple had then expressed their intention to start a family in the near future.