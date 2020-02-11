One man – carrier of the super virus

The Brighton coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ who infected at least 11 Britons is a 53-year-old scout leader and family man who has already beaten the deadly virus in five days, reports The Daily Mail

Father-of-two Steve Walsh is in quarantine in a London hospital after picking up the disease at a Singapore gas conference at the end of last month and coming home to Hove via a skiing holiday in the Alps, according to Daily Mail.

A British businessman may have unwittingly spread the new strain of coronavirus to at least 11 people in three European countries in the course of his travels, as per public Health Authorities and accounts in British media. The British national works for the gas analysis company Servomex, and was one of the first people from the country to test positive for the virus, the Washington Post reported, citing British media.

As per the details in a report by the Guardian, the man travelled to Singapore on a three-day business trip on January 20, where he is thought to have contracted the virus. From Singapore, he reportedly stopped at a ski resort near Mont Blanc in French Alps. According to the French Health Ministry, five British citizens, including a 9-year-old, also stayed at the chalet and have been tested positive for the virus.