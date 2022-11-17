On Camera: Iranian security forces open fire, beat up protestors at metro station; as anti-regime rallies enter their 9th week

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Security forces open fire, beat up protestors at metro station. | Twitter
Tehran: A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media where commuters can be seen falling on each other on the platform. In another video, security forces were seen attacking women without hijab (headscarves) on an underground train.

Iran is facing one of its biggest and most unprecedented shows of dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

Activists called for three days of nationwide demonstrations and strikes to mark the anniversary of 'Bloody November' - a reference to the deadly crackdown on the last major nationwide protests that began on 15 November 2019, when the Islamic Republic killed 1,500 people.

