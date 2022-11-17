On Camera: Iranian security forces open fire, beat up protestors at metro station; as anti-regime rallies enter their 9th week

Security forces open fire, beat up protestors at metro station. | Twitter

Tehran: A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media where commuters can be seen falling on each other on the platform. In another video, security forces were seen attacking women without hijab (headscarves) on an underground train.

Iran is facing one of its biggest and most unprecedented shows of dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

Activists called for three days of nationwide demonstrations and strikes to mark the anniversary of 'Bloody November' - a reference to the deadly crackdown on the last major nationwide protests that began on 15 November 2019, when the Islamic Republic killed 1,500 people.

Security officials cause a stampede in a Tehran metro station when they open fire on protestors. pic.twitter.com/e55HAfKcpS — Mike (@Doranimated) November 15, 2022

Protesters at a Tehran metro station today set fire to a headscarf for women and chant Iran's supreme leader "will be toppled" this year as nationwide anti-regime rallies enter their ninth week.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/rbE8GUWNkI — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2022

Iran's security forces and plainclothes officers violently attack and beat up protesters on board a Tehran metro train on Tuesday, a day of mass protests across the country (contains swearing).#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/kyfe8L2MOc — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 16, 2022