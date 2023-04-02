ON CAMERA: Hot air balloon catches fire mid-air in Mexico, passengers jump off, 2 killed; shocking video surfaces |

On Saturday, the regional government reported that a hot-air balloon caught fire while flying over the renowned Teotihuacan archaeological site near Mexico City, leading to the deaths of two individuals. As per the statement released by the State of Mexico government, the passengers of the balloon had to jump off, and a child was injured due to burns.

The regional government provided details of the victims, identifying them as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, but did not disclose their names. The statement mentioned that a child suffered second-degree burns on the face and a right femur fracture. It did not confirm the presence of any other individuals on board.

The video shows ballon in air and on fire

A video shared on social media portrayed the gondola of the balloon ablaze in a clear sky. Teotihuacan, which is located about 70 kilometers northeast of Mexico City, offers balloon rides over its archaeological site through several tour operators, costing around $150.

Teotihuacan is a well-liked tourist spot, featuring the Pyramids of the Sun and Moon, along with its Avenue of the Dead, and stands as a surviving monument of the pre-Columbian era.