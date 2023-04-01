ON CAMERA: Masked men loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Pune's Baramati; one nabbed

ON CAMERA: Masked men loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Pune's Baramati | Screengrab

In a shocking incident, two masked men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Pune's Baramati.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 6.51 pm in Baramati. As per reports, one of the accused has been nabbed.

The arrested accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case in the matter and have started investigating it further.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Thieves dig 10-feet-long tunnel to rob items from jewellery shop

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, jewellery worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The robbers had dug a 10-foot-deep tunnel to gain access to the tunnel. The robbery was discovered when the owner opened the shop on Tuesday morning. According to police, the robbers entered the shop by removing bricks and mud from the drain's weak boundary.

The shop owner identified as Piyush Garg reached out to the police and claimed valuables worth around Rs 10-15 lakhs were stolen. He was shocked to notice the condition of his shop when he opened it for business on Tuesday morning.