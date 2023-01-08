ON CAMERA: Customer shoots armed robber 9 times in a restaurant in Huston; shocking video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Customer repeatedly shoots armed robber 9 times in Huston; shocking video goes viral |

According to the Houston Police Department, a customer at Ranchito Taqueria in southwest Houston shot and killed a guy who robbed the place late on Thursday night. The incident occurred on Thursday just before 11:30 p.m. at the eatery on S. Gessner, close to Bellaire Boulevard. According to Houston police, an armed man wearing a mask entered the establishment and demanded clients' wallets and cash. But just as he turned to leave, one of those customers shot the suspect. The whole incident was caught on CCTV.

Houston Police want to speak this man, but he’s not charged with a crime. HPD says a gunman was robbing people at a taqueria on S. Gessner last night. During the robbery, this man shot and killed the suspect... collected the money, gave it back to the robbery victims, and left. pic.twitter.com/nPtDxw2lQF — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) January 7, 2023

Police are looking for the customer who shot the robber

The customer who shot the robber in the video was also seen in the security photos released by Houston police. The investigators are looking to question him about his involvement in the shooting. He has not been named, and no charges have been filed as of yet.

His and his truck pics made public

A picture of his pickup truck from the 1970s or 1980s without a bed was also made public. According to the police, the shooter took the robber's stolen money and gave it back to the other customers. Before the cops came, the remaining diners in the establishment exited the area.

