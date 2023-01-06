ON CAMERA: Man dies of heart attack while buying medicines at medical store in Haryana's Faridabad; shocking video goes viral |

A shocking video has come to light from Faridabad, Haryana. Here, a person died while taking medicine at the medical store. This whole incident happened within 4 minutes. In the video that is going viral, this person reaches the medical store and asks for medicine from the shopkeeper. The entire incident was captured in a 3-minute CCTV video. Before falling, the young man is seen standing at the store, looking very restless and caressing his chest. As he fell, the medical shop operator tried to hold his hand, but failed. Later, the young man died.

Spokeeper hands him the medication

The shopkeeper hands him the medication, but the man collapses there before he can take it, as seen in the video. The shopkeeper thought he had passed out, but that was not the case. Everyone was surprised when this footage appeared, showing him dying in front of the medical supply store.

Deceased was from UP

As per news reports, a youth named Sanjay, who was 23 years old, was a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh. When Sajjay went to the shop after panicking, he asked for ORS from the medicine shop. During this, the shopkeeper gave medicines to other customers and then, after taking money from Sanjay, started giving medicines. When he started falling, the shopkeeper tried to catch him, but he had fallen. After this, when he did not wake up, the police were informed.

Read Also Andhra man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar: The Way of Water

Heart attack in MP

Earlier in the day another video of a man suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym had gone viral. There has been increasing concern about the rising cases of heart attack among young people.