Punches, slaps & shirtless pax: Unruly flyers, this time onboard Biman Bangladesh flight, spotted! WATCH VIDEO

The shirtless man who appears to be in his 20's seems very upset and is engaging in a physical clash with another passenger seated in the front seat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Punches, slaps & shirtless pax: Unruly flyers, this time onboard Biman Bangladesh flight, spotted! WATCH VIDEO
Cases of unruly passengers onboard Indian flights have been the highlight of this year, and now an unruly passengers's video is going viral on social media from Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight. The flight route is not known yet.

The shirtless man who appears to be in his 20's seems very upset and is engaging in a physical clash with another passenger seated in the front seat. It appears that the shirtless man is fighting over some possession or the seat. He is first seen trying to pull something from the grip of the seated passenger and when he fails to do so, he gets angry. The seated passenger, who is not visible in the video then slaps him and the man becomes angrier. Other passengers get to him in time and manage to stop him. Flyers are heard asking people seated around him to hold him. The intervention by the passengers around prevents the fight to escalate further.

Watch video here:

The shirtless passenger also appears to be crying. The man seated in the back seat is seen actively disengaging them. Before the fight takes an ugly turn, other flyers hold the upset man and the video ends there.

The date of this incident or the exact issue behind the flight could not be verified independently.

article-image

