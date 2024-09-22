On Camera: 18-Year-Old Woman Posing As Buyer Runs Down Porsche SUV Owner In Canada; Arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) on Thursday, September 19, arrested 18-year-old Sarah Bradshaw weeks after she attempted to steal a 2022 Porsche Cayenne on September 6 near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Sarah, who was charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Remain After an Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm, and Driving Without a Licence, surrendered to investigators after doorbell camera footage of the incident went viral.

According to local police, the victim had posted an advertisement to sell his vehicle. Sarah approached him at his residence near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in response to the Auto Trader ad.

Police reported that while inspecting the vehicle, Sarah reversed the car rapidly, striking and injuring the owner before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Sarah arriving at the victim’s residence and inquiring about the advertisement.

These people are so desperate to commit crime that they sent a dummy that can't even drive.



Brampton's Sarah Badshaw has been arrested in her attempt to steal the Porsche and hitting the owner.



To no surprise, she has been charged with previous fraud related offences and is… pic.twitter.com/ncxF5Xg91t — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) September 20, 2024

Sarah, previously charged with fraud in Peel and wanted by other GTA police services for separate investigations, remains under investigation. The stolen Porsche was recovered on September 18, abandoned in Mississauga. Police are urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving Sarah to contact them.