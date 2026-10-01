Omani Co-Pilot In Flydubai Attack Discussed 'Killing Jews' On Social Media: Israeli Official | X @ShivAroor

Tel Aviv [Israel]: The Omani co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Wednesday's Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight had posted content on social media about killing Jewish people, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, the official cited conversations with passengers on board the aircraft, revealing that the attacker actively asked Emirati crew members to kill him while the altercation unfolded in the flight deck.

“This was a person who was willing to commit suicide,” the official told The Times of Israel. “His social media accounts [say] clearly that he has been radicalised into jihadist ideology. He talks about killing Jews.”

Co-pilot allegedly intended to bring down aircraft

Evaluating the co-pilot's intent, the official pointed out that while the formal inquiry remains ongoing, preliminary indicators point toward an attempted suicidal act aimed at bringing down the airliner.

“We can’t say for sure until the investigation’s over,” the official was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel, “but it certainly seems like he was a suicide actor who was probably going to try to down that plane.”

Regarding the legal handling and custody of the suspect, the official told the publication that the co-pilot is expected to be handed over to Emirati authorities for further questioning, with Israeli agencies actively participating in the process.

“Our understanding is he’s going to be transferred to the UAE,” the official added. “We will be part of that investigation.”

Parallel to the international investigation, the official confirmed to The Times of Israel that Israel is currently conducting its own internal review and taking steps to modify existing aviation.

Netanyahu says co-pilot underwent Islamist indoctrination

The report echoes similar concerns as raised by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today, who confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Machchhar underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Netanyahu further revealed that from initial investigation it appeared that the Co-pilot was suicidal and was attempting to crash the plane.

"They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane," Netanyahu told Fox and Friends.

Saudi Arabia conducts preliminary investigation

Saudi Arabian authorities are at the moment conducting the preliminary investigation into the Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash flydubai flight FZ1073, after the Tel Aviv-bound plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Tabuk Airport.

The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reported that following the conclusion of the Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a secondary investigation. According to the official, Israeli authorities anticipate that the UAE's investigation will yield more significant findings regarding the incident.

What happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073?

The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. The pilot of the flight, Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was taken to a hospital in Tabuk.

Captain Machchhar, currently admitted in a hospital in Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care after suffering stab wounds, is now out of danger and is recovering, the Indian Ambassador to UAE confirmed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)