Flydubai Midair Attack: Devendra Fadnavis Meets Captain Smit Machchhar's Uncle, Aunt; Hails His 'Extraordinary Courage' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Captain Smit Machchhar's uncle and aunt and expressed his appreciation for the pilot's courage and presence of mind during the mid-air attack aboard a flydubai flight.

A video of the meeting shows Fadnavis interacting with Machchhar's relatives and praising the captain for his actions during the emergency.

Taking to X, Fadnavis wrote, "Met Capt. Smit Machchhar’s uncle and aunt today and expressed my heartfelt appreciation for his extraordinary courage. In a moment of grave danger, Smit displayed remarkable courage, presence of mind and a deep sense of responsibility, helping save the lives of everyone on board. His bravery in the face of such a difficult situation is truly commendable."

A Moment of Pride for Maharashtra and India 🇮🇳



Met Capt. Smit Machchhar’s uncle and aunt today and expressed my heartfelt appreciation for his extraordinary courage. In a moment of grave danger, Smit displayed remarkable courage, presence of mind and a deep sense of… pic.twitter.com/ihhwbrNYaN — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 1, 2026

Machchhar allegedly attacked inside cockpit

According to reports, Machchhar was piloting the flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit.

Despite suffering serious injuries and significant blood loss, Machchhar reportedly managed to respond to the emergency and help protect those on board.

The incident triggered a major security situation aboard the aircraft, which was reportedly carrying around 174 people.

Reports further suggested that an Israeli doctor travelling as a passenger stepped in during the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker after Machchhar was repeatedly stabbed.

The captain was reportedly struggling to remain conscious due to his injuries and blood loss. He is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Citizens gather outside Machchhar's Mumbai home

Earlier in the day, several citizens gathered outside Machchhar's residence in Tilaknagar in eastern Mumbai to honour his courage and pray for his speedy recovery.

Visuals from outside the residence showed people holding the Tricolour and photographs of Machchhar while raising slogans praising his bravery.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Celebrations take place outside Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's residence pic.twitter.com/8SjcKvz69R — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

The gathering came as Machchhar's actions during the reported emergency drew widespread praise, with political leaders, neighbours and well-wishers lauding his courage and presence of mind.

Fadnavis had earlier called Machchhar a "true hero" and said Maharashtra and the country were proud of the Mumbai pilot.

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