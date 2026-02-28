'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes |

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday issued a detailed statement for the 'heroic and noble people of the country,' as it said that it is time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military aggression. The statement came as the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, after which Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and across multiple Gulf countries.

Iran described the attacks as illegal and aggressive, and said that it has the lawful right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to defend itself. It further added that Iranian armed forces will utilise all their capabilities and resources to counter this criminal aggression and repel the enemy's malice.

Moreover, Iran also urged all United Nations member states, especially regional and Islamic countries and members of the Non-Aligned Movement, to strongly condemn the attack. "The Islamic Republic of Iran recalls the grave duty of the United Nations and its Security Council to take immediate action to confront the violation of international peace and security due to the clear military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," it said in its statement.

"Heroic and noble people of Iran, Iranian compatriots, our sacred and beloved homeland, proud and civilisation-making Iran, has once again been subjected to criminal military aggression by the United States and the Zionist Regime.

This morning, on the eve of Nowruz and on the tenth day of the holy month of Ramadan, the United States and the Zionist regime, in a gross violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, attacked a series of targets, defence infrastructures, and civilian sites in various cities of our country.

The renewed military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran is being committed while Iran and the United States were in the midst of a diplomatic process. Despite being confident in the intentions of the United States and the Zionist regime to carry out another military aggression, we once again entered into negotiations to prove to the international system and all countries of the world the legitimacy of the Iranian nation and to demonstrate the illegitimacy of any excuse for aggression.

Now the Iranian people are proud that they did everything necessary to prevent war. Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military aggression. Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defence.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority. The airstrikes by the Zionist and American regimes on Iran are a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and a clear armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Responding to this aggression is Iran's legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all their might and resources to confront this criminal aggression and repel the enemy's evil act.

The Islamic Republic of Iran recalls the grave duty of the United Nations and its Security Council to take immediate action to confront the violation of international peace and security due to the clear military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, and calls on the UN Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the members of this Council to fulfill their duty as soon as possible.

All member states of the United Nations, especially regional and Islamic countries, members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and all states that feel responsible for international peace and security, are expected to firmly condemn this act of aggression and take urgent and collective action to confront it, which has undoubtedly exposed the peace and security of the region and the world to an unprecedented threat.

And now, at a time when the great test of history has arrived, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, inspired by the great epic heritage of this land and relying on God Almighty, with faith in the promise of divine victory, and relying on national power, will not hesitate to defend our beloved homeland with all their might.

History testifies that Iranians have never surrendered to foreign aggression and hegemony; this time too, the response of the Iranian nation will be decisive and determining and will make the aggressors regret their criminal act. Long live Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs."