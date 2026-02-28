US Navy's 5th Fleet Headquarters In Bahrain And Why It Was Targeted in Saturday's Retaliation By Iran

Explosions hit Jufair, Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters | Image courtesy @josepgoded

A centre for the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has been hit in a “missile attack,” Bahrain said Saturday, as Iran vowed retaliation following US and Israeli strikes.

“The Fifth Fleet’s service center was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later,” Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said, in a statement.

This strike follows a series of joint US-Israeli operations within Iran earlier today. While damage assessments are still being conducted, smoke was reported rising from the Juffair area of Manama, where the naval base is located. Bahraini authorities have described the incident as a blatant violation of sovereignty and have activated emergency protocols across the kingdom.

What is the US 5th Fleet?

The US 5th Fleet is the naval component of US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for approximately 2.5 million square miles of water. This area encompasses the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean. Headquartered at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, it serves as the primary operational hub for American and coalition maritime forces in the Middle East. The fleet typically maintains a massive presence, often including a carrier strike group, amphibious ready groups and dozens of other surface combatants and aircraft.

Strategic importance of the 5th Fleet in Bahrain

The presence of the 5th Fleet in Bahrain is a cornerstone of global energy security and regional stability. One of its primary roles is the protection of global energy supplies by monitoring the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes daily. Its constant presence is intended to deter any attempts to block this vital transit point or disrupt the flow of commerce.

Beyond the Persian Gulf, the fleet protects other critical "choke points" such as the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb strait off the coast of Yemen. These waterways are the primary links for trade between Europe and Asia and their security is essential for the global economy. Bahrain also serves as the host for the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the world’s largest multinational naval partnership. This 47-nation coalition is led by the 5th Fleet commander, coordinating international efforts against piracy, smuggling and terrorism.

Because the 5th Fleet is forward-deployed—meaning it is permanently stationed in the region rather than rotating from the United States—it allows the US military to respond almost instantly to regional crises. This proximity provides a rapid-response capability for maritime threats, humanitarian disasters or direct military engagements, making the base in Manama one of the most strategically significant American military installations in the world.