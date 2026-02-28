'Gotta Get the F* Out of Here': Viral Video Shows Man Panicking After Iranian Strike Near US Military Base in Bahrain

Dramatic videos circulating online show thick plumes of smoke billowing over the Juffair district of Bahrain, home to the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet was shared by a US sailor, according to numerous tweets. The video, widely shared on social media, purportedly shows the tense moments before and during the impact of Iranian missile strikes targeting the US naval facility.

The strike came after a reported joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iranian-linked targets, sharply escalating hostilities in the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the man is heard screaming and running across the room in panic and he continues to claims that there more strikes coming though.

The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the video

Embassy Alert and Sirens Activated

Prior to the explosion, the United States Embassy in Bahrain issued an advisory urging American citizens to seek shelter due to heightened military threats. According to The Jerusalem Post, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry activated nationwide warning sirens to alert residents.

Iran had earlier warned of retaliation following combined US-Israeli strikes, signalling that American and Israeli assets in the region could become targets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wave of Missile Attacks Across the Region

Iran reportedly launched dozens of missiles toward Israel before expanding its response to US military installations across the Gulf. In addition to the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, Iranian missiles allegedly targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Damage assessments and casualty figures from the strikes were not immediately confirmed.

Strike in Iraq Adds to Escalation

Meanwhile, a separate joint US-Israeli airstrike in Baghdad reportedly targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed paramilitary network operating in Iraq. Local reports indicated one fatality and multiple injuries.

As videos of the Bahrain blast continue to circulate online, the visuals have intensified global concern over the rapidly widening confrontation, with fears that the conflict could engulf multiple countries in the region.