Nothing Can Ruin Dinner Plans? Viral Video Shows Man Eating Calmly Amid Gunfire Panic At White House Correspondents' Event - WATCH

Amid the panic that gripped attendees at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday after multiple gunshots were reported near the venue, a video circulating on social media has drawn widespread attention.

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In the video shared on social media, a man is seen calmly sitting and eating while other attendees duck under the tables for cover. Not just that, he is also seen watching the security personnel stand on the dais with firearms, showing no fear.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. took a shocking turn after multiple gunshots were fired near the venue, triggering panic among attendees and prompting the swift evacuation of US President Donald Trump, First Lady and Vice President. The attendees included top political leaders, journalists and even celebrities.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users amused by the man’s composed behaviour despite the tense situation, and he was more focused on finishing his meal. Many described him as the embodiment of calmness, suggesting he had full faith in the security situation and was least concerned about the unfolding panic around him.

One user commented, "Man has seen it all, he won’t trade food for his last day. If nonchalant is a person, he’s the right figure"

Another said, "Trusting the system and the American security!!! His duty is filling the gut!!"

A user wrote, "Who be this wan wey dey chop food in between all of these ? Bros ain’t concerned one bit"

"Same old cold story… at least my dinner is still warm," another added.

Same old cold story… at least my dinner is still warm. 🙌😊 pic.twitter.com/jt3VYdBg9G — Happy Designs (@HappyDesigns_) April 26, 2026

Read Also Viral Video Shows Press Members Allegedly Stealing Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents'...

Wine Theft Allegations, Security Lapses Cloud WH Dinner Event

Another video circulating online showed alleged theft and insensitive behaviour by press members who attended the high-profile event. Video showed several members allegedly taking wine bottles after the incident, with some guests laughing and taking selfies, amid the chaos. Not just this, another viral post claimed only an invitation card was needed to enter the Washington Hilton ballroom, alleging no screening at the lobby.

President Trump Speaks Out On The Shooting

Meanwhile, the suspect behind the shooting scare at the high-profile White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. The picture and video were also shared by President Trump on his official handle on Truth Social.

While addressing a press conference, Trump described the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC as 'shocking,' noting that he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for something falling.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I heard a noise and... I thought it was a tray going down. I've heard that many times, and it was a pretty loud noise. It was from quite far away. He hadn't breached the area at all."

The President also commended law enforcement agencies for their swift action, saying the situation was brought under control quickly.

