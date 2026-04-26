'No Security Screening...': Attendee Flags Lapses At Donald Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. took a shocking turn after gunshots were fired near the venue, triggering panic among attendees and prompting the swift evacuation of US President Donald Trump, First Lady and Vice President.

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Amid the incident, a social media post by an attendee has gone viral, claiming there was 'no security screening' before entering the Washington Hilton ballroom. The post showed an invitation card and alleged that only a paper invite was required for access to the high-profile event. "There was no security screening before entering the lobby," the viral post claimed.

The invite detailed the evening's schedule, including a reception at 6 pm, doors opening at 7 pm and the dinner program beginning at 8 pm in the International Ballroom.

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The invite read, "The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association. The Washington Hilton, International Ballroom, Saturday, April 25, 2026."

The claims raised serious concerns over security arrangements, especially as the event hosts top political leaders, journalists and celebrities. In the incident, multiple agencies, including the Secret Service, have launched a detailed probe into the apparent security breach.

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Meanwhile, the suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California. According to initial findings, he allegedly assembled a long weapon inside an unsecured back room before moving towards a security checkpoint area and opening fire.

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US President Donald Trump termed the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting in Washington, DC as 'shocking,' adding that he initially mistook the gunfire for a falling object. He also praised the law enforcement agencies for their swift response, stating that the situation was brought under control rapidly.