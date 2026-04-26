'Violence Has No Place In Democracy': PM Modi 'Relieved' As US President Trump, First Lady, VP Safe After Gunfire At WH Correspondents' Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed relief that US President Donald Trump, the First Lady and the Vice President were safe and unharmed after multiple gunshots were fired at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.

Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

His statement came as Panic broke out at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard near the magnetometer screening area, sending hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities scrambling for cover. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top officials were swiftly evacuated by Secret Service agents as chaos unfolded inside the packed banquet hall.

Coming back to the Prime Minister's statement, he said he was 'relieved' to learn that all were safe and extended his best wishes for their continued well-being. The Prime Minister also strongly condemned violence, stating that it has no place in a democracy.

More footage of the evacuation pic.twitter.com/Hp7pD370bN https://t.co/MvLhDyFCro — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi said, "Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned."

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Details

The suspect behind the shooting scare at the high-profile White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.

Allen allegedly assembled a long weapon inside an unsecured back room before moving toward the security checkpoint area and opening fire. At least one law enforcement officer was struck during the firing but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest, preventing serious injury. Eyewitnesses described hearing between five and eight gunshots.

President Trump Addresses Press Conference

US President Donald Trump termed the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting in Washington, DC as 'shocking,' adding that he initially mistook the gunfire for a falling object. He also praised the law enforcement agencies for their swift response, stating that the situation was brought under control rapidly.