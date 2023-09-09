'Nothin To Be Proud Of': Ukraine Hits Out At G20 Declaration For Not Mentioning Russia

Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian foreign ministry |

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment with the G20's joint declaration, stating that it was "nothing to be proud of" and criticising it for its omission of any reference to Russia.

The spokesperson for the foreign ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, shared an image of the specific portion of the joint declaration. In the image, various sections of the text were highlighted in red and edited to align with Ukraine's stance, emphasisng that Ukraine considers itself a victim of unwarranted Russian aggression.

“It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Although he expressed disappointment with the overall content of the G20 document, Nikolenko extended gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their efforts in promoting Ukraine's stance within the declaration.

“Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text," he said.

