Noted Indian artist commits suicide in Muscat, Oman

A 50-year-old noted Indian artist has allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Muscat, Oman police have said.

Unni Krishnan, a skilled graphic designer and signboard artist who was a well-known member of the Indian cultural community in Oman, was found hanging at his apartment in Ruwi, the commercial hub and the main business district of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Sunday.

"Ruwi Police Station received a report at 4pm on Saturday about an Indian expat found hanging with a white rope tied around his neck at his residence on Honda Road in Ruwi," a police official was quoted as saying by the Times of Oman.

"The crime investigation team and the ROP went to the place of the incident and took the body to the police hospital," the official said.

Further investigations are going on, police said.

"The incident was reported by one of his friends, who became suspicious after he didn't answer his repeated calls," the official said.

Krishnan's death has come as a shock for the Indian community in Oman, the report said.