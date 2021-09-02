Norway to begin COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 15: Report

Norway will commence administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

Only the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is so far recommended for this age group, the Institute of Public Health said in a report by Reuters.

Solberg said that for now only first dose will be offered, while a decision on whether to offer a second dose will be made at a later time.

The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young, and will postpone a further relaxation of social restrictions for the time being.

“The government will not proceed with a reopening at this time,” Solberg said.

Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:00 PM IST