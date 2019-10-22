Northern Ireland legalizes gay marriage and abortion; law passed while Stormont was absent

Northern Ireland to legalize gay marriage and abortions from today. The Westminster MPs exercised their right to pass the law since the Stormont wasn’t sitting.

Same-sex couples have taken to the streets to celebrate the win, several mock weddings are also part of the celebrations.

Among them are Christopher Flanagan-Kane and Henry Flanagan-Kane, who became one of the first gay couples to have a civil partnership when it became legal in December 2015.

However, the change of law was seen as “shameful” by DUP leader Arlene Foster. She said, 'This is not a day of celebration for the unborn.'

She also said that her party will resort to 'every possible legal option' to reverse the change of law.

The Stormont met in meeting after two-and-a-half years yesterday but ended on a sour note as the last-minute bid to prevent the decriminalisation of abortion was blocked. The assembly was recalled by MLAs wanting to protest the changes to Northern Ireland’s abortion laws.

Anti-abortion MLAs attempted to fast-track a piece of private members' legislation through in a single day to halt the abortion reform. However, outgoing speaker Robin Newton prevented from the issue being considered. Newton also said that a new speaker will be needed before the Assembly could turn to such a legislative bid.