North Korea in final preparations to reopen train routes with China: Official

Seoul: North Korea is all set to reopen border with China as its preparations to reopen its train routes with the country are in the final stage following prolonged restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, a South Korean Unification Ministry official said on Thursday.

North is expected to first start with cargo transportation through land routes, the official said, though adding it's difficult to tell exactly when the operations would commence, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Our assessment is that various preparations for the resumption of goods exchange through train routes are at the final stage," the official told reporters on background.

Seoul officials have said signs signaling preparations for the resumption of trade were detected in the North Korean areas bordering China, such as the creation of quarantine facilities.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS), last week told lawmakers that the North Korea is in talks with Russia and China to resume train operations across the border and those connecting Sinuiju and Dandong -- bordering cities of the North and China, respectively -- could resume in November.

Recently, the North reopened its sea routes to avail international organizations' medical supplies and other goods necessary for its people, following a long lockdown which is believed to have further dented its economy which is already hit by crippling sanctions.

With IANS Input

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:45 PM IST