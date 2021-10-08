Nobel Peace Prize 2021 to Maria Ressa, Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov for 'efforts to safeguard freedom of expression'

The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 was awarded to two journalists on Friday for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. The committee also emphasised the need for "free, independent and fact-based journalism", calling it crucial prerequisites for democracy and protection against war and conflict.

"The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 was awarded jointly to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," read an update on the Nobel Prize website.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize, the committee added, was "firmly anchored in the provisions of Alfred Nobel’s will". As a press note from the Nobel Committee put it, it will be "difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time" without freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Further details awaited.

