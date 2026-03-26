'No Trial, Forced Confession': Young Baha'i Community Prisoner In Iran Faces Torture, Sparking Global Concern |

Mumbai: A young member of Iran’s Baha'i community, Peyvand Naimi, is facing severe torture and growing risk to his life while in detention, the international Baha'i community has said.

Naimi, who was arrested on 8 January, is currently reported to be being held in Kerman Prison after initially being taken to a detention facility run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Authorities allege that he incited unrest during nationwide protests. However, rights groups say no credible evidence has been presented, and no formal trial has yet taken place.

The Baha’i International Community has reported that Mr Naimi was subjected to prolonged interrogation and repeated abuse in custody. Allegations include physical assault, deprivation of food and water, and severe psychological torture, including two mock executions by hanging. A confession was reportedly extracted under duress and later broadcast on state television.

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Despite the release of several detainees in recent weeks, Naimi remains imprisoned, the Baha'i community said in a statement. His family has raised alarm over his deteriorating physical and mental health, citing signs of trauma and lack of access to necessary medical care.

Authorities have reportedly also accused him of involvement in the deaths of Basij personnel during protests, claims widely dismissed by advocates as fabricated, given that he was already in custody at the time. Additional accusations include celebrating the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, despite reportedly having no access to external information while detained.

Speaking from Geneva, Simin Fahandej condemned the treatment, stating that torture was being used to manufacture charges against an innocent individual. She called on the international community to intervene urgently to ensure Naimi’s safety.

Human rights organisations argue that the case reflects a broader pattern of systemic persecution of Baha’is in Iran, a religious minority that has faced discrimination since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Members of the community have frequently been targeted, particularly during periods of political unrest.

Advocates warn that Naimi’s continued detention, coupled with the reported abuses, places him in imminent danger, and they are urging immediate international attention to prevent further harm.

Key Points:

Peyvand Naimi, a young Baha’i man, has been detained since 8 January without trial.

Rights groups allege he has faced severe torture, including mock executions.

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A confession was reportedly forced and broadcast on state television.

Authorities’ charges are widely disputed, with claims of fabricated evidence.

International organisations are calling for urgent intervention amid fears for his life.