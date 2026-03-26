Indian Tourist Abhinav Lamba Dies After Rescue From Florida Keys Molasses Reef

Representative image | Jay Clue

An Indian tourist, identified as 45-year-old Abhinav Lamba, died after being rescued from the ocean at Molasses Reef in the Florida Keys earlier this month. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lamba was swimming around 11 am on March 18 when he showed signs of distress and disappeared beneath the surface.

A nearby commercial dive boat crew spotted him underwater at a depth of about 25 feet. He was pulled onto the vessel, where CPR was administered before he was rushed to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Officials said autopsy results were awaited, and no foul play was suspected. Molasses Reef, located within a protected marine sanctuary off Key Largo, is a popular destination for diving and snorkeling due to its rich marine life.

Reports also noted that this was the second diving-related fatality in the area within a week. Earlier, a 71-year-old Missouri man, identified as Lonnie Lee Higgins, died after a dive near the Eagle shipwreck off Islamorada. Authorities have not confirmed whether Lamba was alone or accompanied at the time of the incident.