Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Kandivali Man Killed In Missile-Armed Drone Attack On Merchant Vessel Near Muscat

Mumbai, March 5: A Kandivali resident was killed in a missile-armed drone attack in Muscat on March 1. The deceased has been identified as Dixit Amritlal Solanki (32). Solanki was working as a crew member on a merchant vessel carrying 59,000 metric tonnes of gasoline.

Indian Embassy confirms death

The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed his death to the Kandivali police. According to the police, they received information from the embassy stating that the incident occurred off the north coast of Muscat. The vessel was hit by a missile-armed drone.

While a few crew members were rescued on March 2, Solanki died in the attack. The incident reportedly took place at around 3.30 pm on March 1.

Resident of Kandivali West

Solanki was a resident of MHB Colony, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West. He had recently resumed duty on the ship after the death of his mother. He is survived by his father and elder sister.

He had joined the MT MKD Vyom tanker last year and had been on board for nearly two months when the vessel was struck by a missile drone, leading to his death.

When contacted by the FPJ, his father said he was not in a condition to speak as he was unwell.

