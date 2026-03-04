Stranded Maharashtrians In Gulf Crisis: CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safe Return, Says Centre Coordinating Evacuation Efforts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured the Legislative Council that the state government is making all possible efforts to safely bring back citizens from Maharashtra stranded in gulf countries following the suspension of air services in certain countries due to war-like situations.

Immediate Response and MEA Coordination

Fadnavis said that soon after receiving distress messages from tourists, businesspersons and transit passengers, the state government immediately contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Indian embassies in the concerned countries have been activated, and stranded citizens have been advised to get in touch with the respective embassies for assistance.

Pic | Salman Ansari

The issue was raised through a Point of Information by MLCs who sought details about the steps being taken by the Maharashtra government.

Cm Fadanvis informed that Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordination. A special WhatsApp helpline number has been announced for stranded citizens, and efforts are underway to address complaints received through it. Mahajan has also interacted with several stranded individuals via video calls.

Pic | Salman Ansari

Protocol Officer Appointed for Embassy Coordination

Chief Protocol Officer Rajesh Gawande has been assigned to coordinate with Indian embassies and ensure that necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) reach affected citizens. The information has also been shared through official updates on social media platform X.

During the discussion, UBT MLC Anil Parab asked why the state government had not arranged special flights, referring to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde having earlier facilitated two flights that brought back 164 passengers from Dubai.

In response, Fadnavis said the state had expressed readiness to make independent arrangements to repatriate Maharashtrian citizens. However, the Centre advised that, given the current airspace risks, the evacuation process should remain under its jurisdiction to avoid confusion arising from parallel efforts by different states.

Air India Operations and Timeline

He informed the House that some Air India flights have begun operating to the affected destinations and that citizens are being brought back in phases. The situation is expected to improve within the next two to three days, he said.

In Kuwait, some transit passengers faced difficulties due to visa issues. However, following intervention by the Indian Embassy, temporary arrangements have been made to ensure their safety and comfort.

In Dubai, Mihir Kotecha has arranged two meals a day for stranded Maharashtrian citizens through local contacts, providing relief to those facing financial difficulties.

Confidence in Central Leadership

Fadnavis expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Union government has prior experience in evacuating Indian nationals from adverse international situations and is closely monitoring the developments. All stranded citizens will be brought back safely, he assured.

He also clarified that India currently has sufficient crude oil reserves for nearly two months, and there is no immediate fear of a price rise. However, the issue of agricultural export consignments stranded abroad due to the conflict will be examined seriously and appropriate intervention will be considered.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Fadnavis assured the House that every Maharashtrian stranded overseas will be brought back with full safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/