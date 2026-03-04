Navi Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Kamothe Over Trivial Dispute; 2 Arrested

Police arrest two youths in Kamothe after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Gavdevi Temple following a minor argument | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 4: A 23-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by two youths over a trivial dispute in Kamothe on Tuesday afternoon, with both accused arrested within hours of the crime. The accused were drunk after a holiday celebration, police said.

Victim and accused from same locality

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Jayvinder Bumbak (23), a resident of Sector 14, Kamothe. The arrested accused are Gaurav Satvir Pawar alias Kalya (19) and Prem Prakash Petkar (19), who also reside in the same locality.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on March 3 near the Gavdevi temple in Sector 14.

Argument escalates into violent attack

According to police, deceased Bumbak was sitting under a tree near the temple along with a relative when the two accused approached him. The duo allegedly questioned him, asking why he was staring at them, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Accused allegedly stab victim during scuffle

During the scuffle, Petkar allegedly held Bumbak tightly while Pawar repeatedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. The weapon reportedly got lodged in his stomach.

Bumbak collapsed on the spot and was declared dead due to severe injuries. The accused fled immediately after the attack.

Police launch search and arrest accused

On receiving information, the Kamothe police rushed to the scene and launched a search operation. Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidwe, Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Dalvi, and API Prashant Tayade, his team tracked down and arrested both accused while they were attempting to escape. The knife used in the crime has been seized.

Police say dispute was trivial

"The accused and deceased worked in housekeeping in nearby building and were known to each other. The reason to kill was very petty. The accused were intoxicated," API Tayade said.

Murder case registered

A case of murder has been registered against the accused at Kamothe Police Station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further investigation is in progress.

