Iran Sets 5 Conditions For Ending War, Rejects US Pressure

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Iran has rejected a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, making it clear that any resolution will happen strictly on its own terms and timeline, according to a senior political-security official cited by Press TV. The official said Tehran would not allow US President Donald Trump to determine when the war concludes.

Reiterating Iran’s position, the official stated that the country would continue its military response until its conditions are fully met, warning that it is prepared to deliver “heavy blows” to its adversaries if necessary. The remarks highlight Tehran’s firm stance amid ongoing hostilities.

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The official also revealed that Washington has been attempting to initiate talks through multiple diplomatic channels, offering proposals that Iran considers unrealistic and out of touch with the situation on the ground. According to Tehran, these proposals fail to acknowledge what it views as US setbacks in the conflict.

Drawing comparisons with earlier negotiations held in 2025, the official described those engagements as misleading, alleging that the United States did not genuinely seek dialogue. Instead, Iran claims that previous talks were followed by military actions against it.

The official further pointed out that Iran’s current demands build on conditions presented during earlier negotiations in Geneva, which took place shortly before a fresh wave of military escalation involving the US and Israel.

The latest remarks underscore deep mistrust between the two sides and suggest that prospects for a near-term resolution remain uncertain.