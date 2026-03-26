Bangladesh Tragedy: 23 Dead As Bus Plunges Into Padma River At Daulatdia Terminal In Rajbari; VIDEOS |

Dhaka: At least 23 people have lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River in Bangladesh, in a tragic accident that unfolded on Wednesday evening. Authorities confirmed that 11 passengers managed to survive by swimming to safety, while around 40 people were believed to be on board at the time of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details Of The Accident

The accident occurred at the Daulatdia terminal in Rajbari district when the bus was attempting to board a ferry used for river crossings. According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle during the process, causing it to fall directly into the river. Ferries are commonly used in Bangladesh to transport buses and other vehicles across major rivers like the Padma.

Earlier reports had indicated only two fatalities, but the death toll rose immediately as rescue operations progressed. Emergency teams worked through the night to retrieve the submerged vehicle and locate victims.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A specialised vessel named ‘Hamza’ was deployed for the operation, and after nearly six hours of intensive effort, the bus was pulled out of the river around midnight. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, rescue personnel recovered 21 bodies from inside the vehicle, while divers had earlier retrieved the bodies of two women from the water.

Divers from the fire service and coast guard, assisted by the army and local police, continue to search for any remaining missing passengers. Officials stated that the operation is still ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to ensure no one is left unaccounted for.

Passengers Were Returning To Dhaka After Celebrating Eid

Authorities revealed that the bus was en route to Dhaka, carrying several passengers who were returning to the capital after celebrating Eid holidays. Among them were families and children, making the tragedy even more devastating.

Some passengers reportedly survived because they were standing outside the bus at the time of the incident, while many of their relatives remained trapped inside as the vehicle sank rapidly. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has taken note of the incident, sought updates on the rescue efforts and ordered a formal investigation into the cause of the accident.