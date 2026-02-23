 Telangana Accident Video: RTC Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Falls Off Bridge In Adilabad, Several Injured
An RTC bus carrying around 25 passengers fell off a bridge near Shyampur in Adilabad district, Telangana, on Monday, leaving several injured. The driver and multiple passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to Utnoor government hospital, where their condition is stable. Police have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Adilabad (Telangana): A tragic road accident was reported near Shyampur in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana on Monday after an RTC bus fell off a bridge, leaving several passengers injured. Visuals from the crash site, which have surfaced online, show the bus lying on its side as locals gathered to assist those trapped inside.

According to reports, officials stated that around 25 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. Panic gripped those onboard as the vehicle plunged off the bridge, with passengers crying for help. Local residents immediately alerted the police, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot and began relief operations.

Bus Accident Near Utnoor

The driver and multiple passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. All the injured were shifted to the Utnoor government hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining whether the incident occurred due to driver negligence, overspeeding, or a possible mechanical failure in the bus.

Nepal Bus Accident: 18 Dead As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Trishuli River In Dhading; Rescue Ops...
Nepal Bus Tragedy Reported Earlier Today

The incident comes just hours after a deadly bus accident in Nepal, where at least 18 people were killed after a passenger bus plunged into the Trishuli River near Gajuri in Dhading district early Monday morning.

According to Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, spokesperson of the Armed Police Force, the bus was travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it fell into the river along the Prithvi Highway around 1.30 am. Seventeen bodies have been recovered so far, while 28 injured passengers were rescued and admitted to various hospitals.

Rescue operations were carried out jointly by the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police. Among those killed, one passenger was from New Zealand, while one Japanese and one Dutch national were among the injured.

