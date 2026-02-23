Nepal Bus Accident: 18 Dead As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Trishuli River In Dhading; Rescue Ops Ongoing |

Dhading (Nepal): At least 18 people were killed after a passenger bus plunged into the Trishuli River in Dhading, Nepal, in the early hours of Monday, police said. More than 24 passengers were injured in the accident, with rescue operations still underway, according to officials cited by ANI.

The mishap occurred at around 1.30 am when the bus veered off the Prithvi Highway and fell into the river near Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality-5, Bhainsigauda. Visuals from the crash site that have surfaced online show the bus completely mangled after the fall.

#BREAKING : Nepal,Passenger Bus Accident in Benighat, Dhading: 17 Dead, 24 Injured

A passenger bus with registration GA 2 Kha 1421, traveling from #Pokhara to #Kathmandu, plunged into the #Trishuli River this morning. The accident occurred in the #Charaundi area of Dhading.… pic.twitter.com/L8SuIbnqYO — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) February 23, 2026

17 Bodies Recovered So Far

According to local media reports, the bodies of 17 victims had been recovered as of Monday morning. Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, spokesperson of the Armed Police Force (APF), confirmed the recovery and said efforts were continuing to locate any remaining victims.

He added that 24 injured passengers were rescued from the site and rushed to various hospitals for treatment. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be established. Authorities have also not determined the exact cause of the accident so far.

Rescue operations are being carried out in coordination among Nepal’s three security agencies. A specialised team, including divers from the APF Nepal Disaster Management Unit based at Adamghat, has been deployed to assist in search and recovery efforts in the river.

The rescue mission is being led by APF’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Giri from the Disaster Management Training School, officials said. Authorities noted that challenging terrain and river conditions are making operations difficult.

Further details are awaited as rescue teams continue their efforts and an investigation is launched to ascertain what led to the tragic accident.