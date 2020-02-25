No family reunions on Tibetan New Year

Putting on new festive costumes and setting the table for a big New Year’s feast, Yangjen Drolkar and his wife in Lhasa, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, celebrated the Tibetan New Year in the traditional manner.

Only the rooms were emptier.

“We decided not to let my son and his child come over to celebrate together,” said Yangjen Drolkar. “Staying at home is making a contribution amid the epidemic. Everyone in the country being safe and sound beats anything else in the new year.”

China is in a tough battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 2,592 lives and infected 77,150 on the Chinese mainland by the end of Feb. 23.