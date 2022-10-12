No Bra Day: Know its history, significance and how to celebrate it here | Wikimedia

No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13 to encourage women to go braless as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

When we say that taking off your bra after you get home is one of the greatest pleasures, any woman who is reading this will understand precisely what we mean. However, No Bra Day does not particularly celebrate this little comfort; it is more important and meaningful than this. It is about the fight against breast cancer.

History and significance of No Bra Day

No Bra Day is an opportunity to support women who have experienced breast cancer or are going through it currently. It also aims at raising awareness about the condition.

It was initially observed on July 9, 2011, however, within three years it was moved to the 13th day of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, i.e., October. If you know someone who is fighting breast cancer, this day is an opportunity to help them continue the fight.

One in every eight women develop breast cancer in their lives and have to fight a disease that can, at worst case, be lethal. Breasts that are primary identifies of what makes a woman, visually, having them removed in the fight can lead to self-image issues, and depression.

Women, who have battled breast cancer, frequently have to wear a prosthesis to conceal the fact that a breast or breasts have been removed, making it impossible for them to go without a bra. You may spread awareness and aid in preventing other women from going through this trauma by going without a bra for the day.

How to celebrate No Bra Day

Celebrating the special day is as simple as not wearing a bra, if you're in the mood.

Another important option includes scheduling an appointment with a doctor to get a breast exam.

With social media handy at all times, you can also provide infographics and informative articles. One may also raise funds for the cause and help cancer charities out there.

You may also organize an event to create awareness in your local area.