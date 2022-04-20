Nigeria: 3 killed, 19 injured after bomb blast hits crowded restaurant

At least three people were killed and 19 others injured after an explosion hit a crowded market in east Nigeria's Taraba state, local police said, Reuters reported.

The incident reportedly occurred Tuesday at a restaurant located in the market area in the Irawe town of the state, Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba said at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device that detonated. Investigations are ongoing," Reuters quoted Abdullahi as saying.

So far no groups or organizations have claimed responsibility for the attack.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:56 PM IST