NIA Unravels Global Drone Network, Links US Citizen & 6 Ukrainians To Myanmar Aircraft Attack |

American citizen Matthew Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals, arrested in March for allegedly entering India illegally through the Mizoram border, have come under scrutiny in connection with a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in neighbouring Myanmar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed a Delhi court.

The agency made the allegations before the Patiala House court while seeking permission to question Van Dyke and Ukrainian national Kaminskyi Viktor, both currently lodged in Tihar jail. The court allowed the interrogation, noting that questioning accused persons is a routine part of an investigation and that judicial intervention in an ongoing probe should generally be limited.

NIA traces movement of Ukrainian nationals

According to the NIA, its investigation has established that at least 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India at different times on tourist visas before travelling to Mizoram through Guwahati.

The agency alleges that the group subsequently crossed into Myanmar illegally from Mizoram without obtaining the mandatory Restricted Area Permit or Protected Area Permit.

Investigators believe their journey to Myanmar was linked to a planned training programme involving drone warfare and operations. The NIA described it as a "pre-scheduled training on drone warfare, drone operations, assembly, and jamming technology for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs) targeting the Myanmar Military Junta."

Ethnic Armed Groups have operated in Myanmar for several decades. Their confrontation with the military intensified after the 2021 coup, with several such groups joining forces, directly or indirectly, with local militias and other resistance outfits against the junta.

NIA links accused to Myanmar aircraft attack

The agency told the court that the central government had received "credible information" regarding the alleged involvement of American and Ukrainian nationals in a drone strike targeting a Myanmar National Airlines aircraft on February 20.

The aircraft, an ATR-72-600 bearing registration XY-AMI, was preparing for a domestic flight from Myitkyina to Mandalay when it was targeted. At around 8:12 PM local time, as passengers were boarding, at least two FPV kamikaze drones reportedly attacked the plane.

The drones were allegedly fitted with RPG-type warheads. The strike damaged several sections of the aircraft, including its nose, fuselage and tail.

Probe focuses on 'Matthew Van Dyke module'

The NIA has alleged that its investigation points to a network associated with the "Matthew Van Dyke module" as the channel through which the drones used in the attack were supplied to local rebel groups.

Investigators have recovered photographs, videos and voice recordings from electronic devices seized from the arrested individuals. The agency has described the material as significant evidence, saying its analysis has revealed information it considers incriminating.

Videos recovered from the devices have also become an important part of the probe. The NIA is examining them to establish how the attack was carried out and to determine the alleged involvement of the wider drone network.

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Agency seeks to trace drone supply chain

The investigation is examining several aspects of the alleged operation, including where the drones originated, who supplied them, how they were transferred to armed groups in Myanmar and who provided technical training on their use.

The NIA has maintained that questioning the accused in light of the recovered digital material is necessary to verify the evidence and compare it with their statements.

Investigators are also seeking to establish the nature and extent of the accused persons' links with Myanmar-based armed groups and determine how extensive the alleged network may be.