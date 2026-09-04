Donald Trump's Face Features On $1 Coin Released By U.S. Mint For America’s 250th Anniversary; Critics Ask 'Is This Legal?'

Donald Trump's Face Features On $1 Coin Released By U.S. Mint For America’s 250th Anniversary | X

The U.S. Mint has released a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump’s likeness to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026, with 250,000 coins produced for collectors. The Trump $1 coin has already sparked controversy over its design, as critics question whether featuring a living president complies with federal law governing commemorative U.S. coins.

A coin that has Sparked a Legal Debate

The coin’s release has attracted attention not only because of Trump’s portrait, but also because of questions surrounding whether the design complies with federal law.

Congress passed the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act in 2020, authorizing the Treasury secretary to create special $1 coins commemorating the United States’ semiquincentennial in 2026. However, the legislation included restrictions on depicting living individuals.

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The Trump administration has argued that the new coin does not require additional approval from Congress. Officials have pointed to historical examples of U.S. commemorative coins featuring sitting presidents, including a coin honoring the 150th anniversary of the nation’s independence that featured President Calvin Coolidge.

What the Trump coin looks like

The obverse carries a straightforward portrait of Trump, designed by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna and inspired by an official White House photograph taken by Daniel Torok.

Around the portrait are the inscriptions “Liberty,” “In God We Trust” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse features the Presidential Seal, with its familiar eagle clutching an olive branch and arrows, alongside the number “250” — a reference to America’s semiquincentennial.

Despite its gold-like appearance, the coin is made from nonprecious metals.

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Collector item, not pocket change

The coins are being produced at the Philadelphia Mint and became available beginning September 2 in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags.

The Mint says they were never placed into circulation, although they may still be used as legal tender.

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The Trump coin joins a crowded lineup of U.S. Mint commemorative releases marking 250 years of American history. Other offerings this year include Revolutionary War quarters, American Eagle gold coins and Enduring Liberty half dollars, with some collectible issues carrying price tags of more than $10,000.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the Trump coin as a celebration of “American values” and a nation committed to preserving freedom.