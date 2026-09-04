Donald Trump Pressure Pushes South Korea To Weigh Military Role In Hormuz; No Decision Yet

South Korea Weighs Hormuz Military Role Amid Trump Pressure, Decision Pending: Reports |

South Korea is reviewing possible military contributions to international efforts aimed at securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, but Seoul has stressed that no decision has been made to deploy troops or military assets.

According to Reuters reports, the presidential office said on Friday that the government was examining “practical” ways to contribute to efforts to secure the strategically vital waterway, provided any move does not undermine South Korea’s defence readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

Officials, however, rejected reports suggesting that a military deployment had already been approved or was imminent.

Military Options Under Review

South Korean media reports have said Seoul is considering several options, including deploying a naval logistics support vessel, maritime patrol aircraft and mine-detection or clearance capabilities.

The possible contribution is expected to focus primarily on protecting commercial shipping and supporting maritime security rather than direct combat operations.

Among the assets reportedly under consideration are a logistics support ship and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

However, the presidential office pushed back against reports that preparations had already been finalised for a deployment later this year, stressing that discussions remained ongoing and that no final decision had been taken.

Any deployment involving South Korean troops would also require approval from the National Assembly.

Trump Steps Up Pressure On Seoul

The deliberations come amid growing pressure from the Trump administration for Seoul to contribute to efforts aimed at protecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has publicly criticised South Korea for what he described as insufficient support in connection with the Iran conflict, adding another source of friction to relations between Washington and Seoul.

For South Korea, the issue is also closely linked to economic and energy security. The country depends heavily on energy supplies transported through the Strait of Hormuz, making prolonged disruption to shipping a significant concern.

The presidential office said any contribution would have to be carefully balanced against South Korea’s defence requirements at home and undertaken in accordance with domestic legal procedures.

Seoul has therefore left open the possibility of a limited military contribution while stopping short of committing to a deployment, stressing that maintaining its security readiness on the Korean Peninsula remains a priority.