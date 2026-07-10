Who Is Matthew Aaron VanDyke? US Mercenary Seeks Permission To Cook Own Meals In Tihar Jail

American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror-related case, has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own meals on humanitarian grounds.

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In an application filed before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at the Patiala House Court, VanDyke claimed that he has been unable to consume the food served in prison due to its spicy, oily and deep-fried nature. He stated that the prison diet has forced him to remain on a hunger strike since May 6, resulting in serious health complications.

Health concerns cited

According to the plea, VanDyke, an American citizen, is not accustomed to the regular diet provided in Indian prisons. Through his lawyer, he alleged that the food has caused severe physical discomfort and adversely affected his health. The petition further claimed that he has lost nearly 30 pounds (around 14 kg), developed vision-related issues due to poor nutrition, and experienced a significant decline in strength, stamina and immunity.

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Describing the request as purely humanitarian, his counsel urged the court to permit a kitchen-like arrangement inside the prison, with cooking utensils and food supplies to be arranged entirely at the family's expense. The plea argued that the arrangement is intended solely to safeguard his health during judicial custody.

Court seeks jail's response

The court has sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities and scheduled the matter for hearing on July 21.

VanDyke, who describes himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker, was arrested in Kolkata along with six other foreign nationals in connection with an NIA investigation into an alleged terror conspiracy.